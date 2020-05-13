Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas help Amazon show 'Regular Heroes' highlight everyday people

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas are lending helping hands to the new Amazon show "Regular Heroes."

The series spotlights everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus.

The comedian, 40, and musician, 27, will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries, offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Friday's episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper.

Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.