Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Costner says Ben Affleck, Matt Damon 'were on fire' as extras in 'Field of Dreams'

The 'Good Will Hunting' stars appeared in a scene filmed in Boston's Fenway Park

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Ben Affleck and cast on game-changing partnership in 'Air' Video

Ben Affleck and cast on game-changing partnership in 'Air'

Affleck, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Chris Messina on new film about Michael Jordan's shoe deal with Nike, his impact, and how the story resonated with them.

Kevin Costner has many fond memories of filming "Field of Dreams," including crossing paths with a then unknown Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The "Good Will Hunting" stars appeared as extras during a scene filmed at Fenway Park in Boston, the duo’s hometown.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week, Costner confirmed he "absolutely" remembers the pair.

"I did remember it," Costner said. "They were sitting in the stands, like college guys. And they would both lean in at the same time, lean back at the same time, look at each other at the same time."

Side by side photos of Kevin Costner and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Kevin Costner shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" he "absolutely" remembered Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as extras on the set of "Field of Dreams." (Getty Images)

'GOOD WILL HUNTING’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY: HOW BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON WENT FROM ‘DRAMA GEEKS’ TO MOVIE STARS

"We talked and they had this big enthusiasm," he recalled. "They were on fire."

Kimmel texted Damon, asking him what he remembered, and read the reply to Costner.

"I remember it well," Damon wrote. "I literally had an ‘Untouchables’ poster on my wall."

side by side photos of Kevin Costner and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Damon told Kimmel (via a text that he read aloud to Costner) that he remembered the Oscar-winner as being "very nice to us." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The text continued, "He came out and hung around with the extras in between set-ups. I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘Shooting the s---.’ And I laugh like a 12-year-old girl."

"It was a big deal for us because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us," Damon concluded.

"Field of Dreams" premiered in 1989, earned four Oscar nominations, and became a beloved classic.

Kevin Costner, Gaby Hoffman and Burt Lancaster in a scene from "Field of Dreams"

"Field of Dreams" celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. (Universal/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The movie even got a shout-out during this year's Oscars from comedian John Mulaney, who made a lengthy reference to it during his best sound award presentation.

Two years after "Field of Dreams," Costner won two Oscars for "Dances with Wolves," for best director and best picture, and earned a best actor nomination as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not long after that, Affleck and Damon picked up their own Oscars for the screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998.

Trending