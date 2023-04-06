Kevin Costner reveals what he would have told his younger self amid rumors of 'Yellowstone' exit

Kevin Costner gave advice to his younger self in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

Costner, 68, posted a throwback photo of himself and asked fans what they would say to their younger selves.

"I think often about what I’d go back and say to this guy. Mostly, I’d want to tell him to get ready for one hell of a ride," Costner captioned the photo.

He ended his caption with the question, "What would you tell your younger self if given the chance?"

The TV star's reflection comes as he ignores rumors he's leaving "Yellowstone" amid filming of season five. Costner's potential exit from the show has not been confirmed.

None of the cast seems to know anything and Paramount has been relatively quiet as rumors swirl, only releasing a short statement.

"We have no news to report," a Paramount Network spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. "Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Dawn Olivieri, who is a newcomer to "Yellowstone," revealed she and co-star Wendy Moniz have texted each other about the Costner drama, while speaking to E! News at PaleyFest.

"Wendy and I text each other like, ‘Do you know anything?'" Olivieri told the outlet "We don't know anything. Nobody tells us anything. You think we're in the know? We're really not in the know at all."

Olivieri has yet to work with Costner. The actress first appeared in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," and is now starring as Sarah Atwood – the woman aiming to take down the Dutton family.

"I would be really bummed if I'm on the show and I don't get a chance to work with [Costner]," she said. "That would be a real sad day for me."

Paramount previously revealed s eason five of "Yellowstone" would return in the summer of 2023.

"Yellowstone" explores how Costner's character is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan has been airing since 2018.

After the Costner-led show became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. In February 2022, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

Paramount Network CEO Chris McCarthy recently confirmed a "Yellowstone" spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey has moved into development. Details about the possible show have not been released.

Fox News Digital's Mariah Haas contributed to this report.