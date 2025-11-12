Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he's 'fighting' to keep kids together for holidays as a bachelor post-divorce

'Yellowstone' star shares three children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Kevin Costner gives exclusive look behind new Fox Nation series Video

Kevin Costner gives exclusive look behind new Fox Nation series

Actor Kevin Costner discusses his new Fox Nation series, 'Yellowstone to Yosemite,' on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Kevin Costner's holiday season is going to look a little different now that he's a "bachelor."

The "Yellowstone" star shared that he's working to make this holiday season special for his kids following his bombshell divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

‘HORIZON’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER REVEALS WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR IN NEXT ROMANCE

Kevin Costner at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga."

Kevin Costner says the holidays will be different this year since he's a "bachelor." (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The actor also has four older children from previous relationships — he shares Annie, 41, Lily, 39, and Joe, 37, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 28, with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

"I think when they were younger, there were things that were more repetitive. Now you’re just fighting to get them home from college or fight … You know what I mean, just getting together," he told Us Weekly.

"So, I do the best I can to make it as warm as I can," Costner said.

He told the outlet that he misses the old holiday traditions his family used to have.

Kevin Costner and some of his kids

Kevin Costner with children Annie, Cayden, Grace, Hayes and Lily at the screening of "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. (Getty Images)

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner smiling for a photo

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner were married for 18 years. (Getty Images)

"And I’m a bachelor, so I kind of miss those, like, really cute things to do, you know, so I have to work especially hard to make sure there’s that stuff that they think about and remember," he said.

On Wednesday, Costner took to Instagram to further discuss how "hard" the holidays can be for people while sharing a music video with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West

"We released ‘Find Your Way’ a year ago, and the heart behind this song rings even more true for us now than ever before. Though it’s supposed to be the happiest time of year, I know all too well how hard the holidays can be for a lot of us," Costner's caption began. 

Kevin Costner and Hayes Costner arrive at Cannes premiere

Kevin Costner is seen with son Hayes Costner. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Missing loved ones we’ve lost, finding it hard to be joyful when your world feels heavy, maybe even facing tragic loss while the world around you is celebrating.  If you’re feeling closer to the darkness than the light this year, this song is our prayer for you. Every step is a test of faith. May you always find your way," the star concluded.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation. 

Kevin Costner wears black suit at wedding to Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and ex Christine married in Aspen in 2004. (WireImage House)

Costner and Baumgartner's divorce was finalized in February 2024 after a nine-month court battle. 

The purse designer took Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The former couple eventually agreed to joint legal and physical custody.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner weighed in on "bachelor" life in a new interview. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Last month, Baumgartner married family friend Joshua Connor. The couple, who got engaged in January, tied the knot at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

