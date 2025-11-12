Kevin Costner says he's 'fighting' to keep kids together for holidays as a bachelor post-divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Costner's holiday season is going to look a little different now that he's a "bachelor."

The "Yellowstone" star shared that he's working to make this holiday season special for his kids following his bombshell divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

The actor also has four older children from previous relationships — he shares Annie, 41, Lily, 39, and Joe, 37, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 28, with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

"I think when they were younger, there were things that were more repetitive. Now you’re just fighting to get them home from college or fight … You know what I mean, just getting together," he told Us Weekly.

"So, I do the best I can to make it as warm as I can," Costner said.

He told the outlet that he misses the old holiday traditions his family used to have.

"And I’m a bachelor, so I kind of miss those, like, really cute things to do, you know, so I have to work especially hard to make sure there’s that stuff that they think about and remember," he said.

On Wednesday, Costner took to Instagram to further discuss how "hard" the holidays can be for people while sharing a music video with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West

"We released ‘Find Your Way’ a year ago, and the heart behind this song rings even more true for us now than ever before. Though it’s supposed to be the happiest time of year, I know all too well how hard the holidays can be for a lot of us," Costner's caption began.

"Missing loved ones we’ve lost, finding it hard to be joyful when your world feels heavy, maybe even facing tragic loss while the world around you is celebrating. If you’re feeling closer to the darkness than the light this year, this song is our prayer for you. Every step is a test of faith. May you always find your way," the star concluded.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation.

Costner and Baumgartner's divorce was finalized in February 2024 after a nine-month court battle.

The purse designer took Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement. The former couple eventually agreed to joint legal and physical custody.

Last month, Baumgartner married family friend Joshua Connor. The couple, who got engaged in January, tied the knot at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People.

