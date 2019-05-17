Kesha wears bizarre crystal mask reminiscent of Hannibal Lecter to MusiCares concert

Kesha certainly knows how to pull off a striking look.

The 32-year-old star attended the MusiCares Concert for Recovery on Thursday night and her ensemble was anything but ordinary.

The “Praying” singer wore a blue sequined gown adorned with feathers around the neckline, featuring a thigh-high slit, designed by Cheng-Huai Chuang.

To complete her ensemble, Kesha wore a silver glove with a crystal mask, reminiscent of the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins’ character Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 suspense film “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The singer was one of several stars who performed at the Amazon Music event in Los Angeles.

The event honored rapper Macklemore, who Kesha went on tour with last summer, according to Billboard. The two shared the stage again to perform "Good Old Days," according to a press release for the event.

The 35-year-old rapper was awarded the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award, for “his contributions to MusiCares as well as his continued work in helping others with their addiction recovery processes,” the release said.

Macklemore spoke about his own alcohol addiction and recovery in his speech, the release said.