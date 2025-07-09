Kesha cancels Texas concert, puts fans' safety first as state faces deadly flash floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kesha canceled her concert in Texas due to safety concerns as the death toll from the devastating flash floods continues to rise.

"I wanted to say thank you for coming out to support an independent artist. I have been so excited for tonight and to celebrate my freedom and go t**s out with all of you, but due to the weather and what yall here in Texas have been facing, I have to put your safety first," Kesha wrote on X . "My heart is with you Texas. I’m so sorry that I can’t play this show tonight because of the weather and for all of your safety."

TEXAS FLOODING DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 100 AS CAMP MYSTIC CAMPERS, COUNSELOR REMAIN MISSING

"I’m going to stay here in your beautiful city and come back here tomorrow and would love to play for all of you tomorrow night," she wrote. "All of your tickets will be honored and I’m so sorry. Get home safe, let’s party tomorrow," she concluded.

Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"You're so real for doing this," one fan wrote. "I love you so much."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s not your fault Kesha! Keeping everyone safe is priority! It’s so nice of your to offer to reschedule the show for tomorrow. Please stay safe yourself," another wrote.

TEXAS FLOODS: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, JENNIFER GARNER AND MORE STARS RALLY BEHIND VICTIMS

As of Wednesday, at least 109 people were killed in central Texas in flash flooding that began early on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey , Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff and more have rallied behind Texans and all those who have been impacted.

"At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting - inside and out," McConaughey wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday.

"If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor. Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Garner, who was born in Houston, wrote: "Texas. God, be near."

Duff, also a Houston native, said she's absolutely "heartbroken" over the devastation.

"Heartbroken doesn't begin to cover it. Consumed. Obsessed. Praying for even a shred of a miracle-to find a child alive in the wake of this boundless disaster," she began her heartfelt statement on Instagram. "Tears fall every time I imagine one of these families receiving bad news… waiting… or entire families lost. Just gone. It's too much to comprehend."

"Beautiful Texas, I love you," Duff continued. "To all the boots on the ground-I love you. To those facing tremendous, impossible loss-we are looking at their beautiful faces, embossing them in our minds. We will remember them. Bright lights, gone far too soon."

"I was - and forever will be - that girl with a wild hearted, fierce love for my barefoot summer at camp in the Texas hill country. It imprints on your soul. It changes your identity. It's a realm of true magic. You could never imagine an ending this tragic," Duff concluded. "I'm just so deeply, absolutely sorry. Your loss is felt across the world."

Christy Carlson Romano said she had thought about sending her own daughter to Camp Mystic this summer.