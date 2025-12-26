Expand / Collapse search
Kennedy Center president demands $1M from jazz musician who canceled Christmas Eve show

Chuck Redd abruptly canceled his Christmas Eve performance after Trump's name was added to the venue

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump says he was 'surprised' board voted to rename Kennedy Center Video

Trump says he was 'surprised' board voted to rename Kennedy Center

 President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he was "surprised" and "honored" have his name added to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Pool)

The president of the Kennedy Center on Friday sharply criticized longtime jazz musician Chuck Redd for canceling his Christmas Eve performance days after the White House announced that President Donald Trump’s name would be added to the iconic performing arts institution in Washington, D.C.

Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell said Redd's decision financially harmed the nonprofit institution, and he would seek $1 million in damages, accusing him of carrying out a "political stunt."

"Your decision to withdraw at the last moment — explicitly in response to the Center's recent renaming, which honors President Trump's extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure — is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution," Grenell wrote in a letter to Redd, obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach Redd for comment.

CONTROVERSIAL 'OCTOBER 7' SURVIVORS PLAY COMING TO TRUMP-LED KENNEDY CENTER AFTER PAST THREATS

Richard Grenell speaking at podium

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell unleashed on Senate Democrats for allegations over his leadership of the cultural center and a  probe of its finances.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Redd, who has hosted holiday Jazz Jams at the venue since 2006, abruptly canceled his Christmas Eve performance after Trump's name was added to the facility.

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," Redd told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

On Dec. 18, the Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously to rename the institution the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

TRUMP’S KENNEDY CENTER HONORS OVERHAUL DELIVERS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP, NEW MEDALLION AND HISTORIC HOSTING ROLE

Construction on the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Workers on a forklift stand near the letters "The Donald" above the signage on the Kennedy Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

The update was immediately criticized by members of the Kennedy family who argued it undermined the legacy of President John F. Kennedy.

Maria Shriver, Kennedy’s niece, reacted harshly to the decision, saying it was "beyond comprehension."

Several artists have canceled performances at the Kennedy Center since Trump's return to office, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who called off a production of "Hamilton."

KENNEDY CENTER'S PRO-FAITH SHIFT REFLECTS A 'NEW DAY IN AMERICA,' CONSERVATIVE LEADERS SAY

New sign at The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts

New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled on the Kennedy Center, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Kennedy Center vice president of public relations Roma Daravi told Fox News Digital Friday that Redd was politicizing art by calling off his performance.

"Any artist canceling their show at the Trump Kennedy Center over political differences isn’t courageous or principled—they are selfish, intolerant, and have failed to meet the basic duty of a public artist: to perform for all people," she said in a statement.

Daravi stated that art is "a shared cultural experience meant to unite, not exclude," calling the venue "a true bipartisan institution that welcomes artists and patrons from all backgrounds."

She added that "great art transcends politics," and that "America’s cultural center remains committed to presenting popular programming that inspires and resonates with all audiences."

Last week, workers added President Trump’s name to the building's exterior, and the website header was updated to read, "The Trump Kennedy Center."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

