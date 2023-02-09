Kendall Jenner posts racy topless video, deemed 'perfect' by sisters

Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to command attention, sharing a series of racy photos and videos to her Instagram.

The 27-year-old reality star showcased her model frame in a sequence of semi-blurry videos she took of herself in front of a mirror.

Donning a matching black bra and panties set, Jenner chose to go topless in one video.

The post has amassed over 8 million likes.

KENDALL JENNER EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN'T 'FIT IN' WITH HER SISTERS GROWING UP

Her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner lauded Kendall with praise in the comments section.

Kim wrote, "Actually perfect," which was echoed by Kylie's comment of "perfection."

Khloé did not hold back, calling her sister a "Sexy mother f---er."

The post was liked by a slew of celebrities, including best friend Hailey Bieber, mother Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba and Normani.

This is not the first time Jenner has gone topless on social media.

Last April, in an effort to promote her tequila brand 818, Jenner posted a photo of herself in bikini bottoms and no top.

She has also been a proponent of the "free the nipple" movement, a push to allow women to go topless and show skin publicly in the same way that men are allowed, often going braless on red carpets or for events.

After more than two years of dating, Jenner and her NBA All-Star boyfriend, Devin Booker, broke up in October, a source confirmed to People magazine.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told the outlet of their breakup.

