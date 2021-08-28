Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker spotted showing rare PDA while on romantic Italian getaway

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker packed on the PDA during their Italian getaway.

The 25-year-old model and 24-year-old NBA star have been enjoying time together in Salerno. The two were photographed Wednesday sharing PDA while at a restaurant on their trip.

After their meal, the couple soaked up some sun on their superyacht.

The two were first linked in April of 2020 after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Booker were spotted on a road trip together in Arizona.

It wasn't until Valentine's Day of 2021 that the couple would go Instagram official by sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram Stories, according to Cosmopolitan .

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," a source told Entertainment Tonight in March. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine’s Day."

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid-back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," the source added.

"He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."

Jenner celebrated the couple's one-year anniversary on Instagram in June by sharing a variety of photos on her Instagram Stories once again.