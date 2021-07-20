Suns' Devin Booker: 'I should never be compared to Kobe Bryant'

Devin Booker has routinely been compared to Kobe Bryant during the Phoenix Suns’ playoff run, and as he and his team try to survive one more game in the NBA Finals, he’s dismissing any similarities.

Booker and the Suns will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 and will look to extend the series one more game Tuesday night.

On Monday, he tried to brush off any comparisons to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"I haven't really thought about it much," Booker said on ESPN’s "The Jump." "I know it's something that everybody is gonna ask right now, and I didn't make that comparison myself. I just leave it at what he's done for me as a mentor and the advice that he's left me with, so I try to take bits and pieces of his mentality and approach, but I should never be compared to Kobe Bryant."

Booker has been open about his relationship with Bryant in the past. The young Suns star asked Bryant for advice before the Hall of Famer called it quits and Bryant told him to "be legendary." It’s something that Booker had tattooed on his arm.

The Phoenix guard talked with ESPN earlier this month about what Bryant would have told him right now.

"Finish the job. That’s what he’d tell me."

He’s going to need a big game Tuesday to extend the series for the Suns.