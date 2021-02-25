Kelly Ripa flirts with Mark Consuelos on son's birthday tribute post, leaves NSFW comment

Kelly Ripa has no problem flirting with her husband online.

In light of son Joaquin’s 18th birthday, Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to wish his newly-minted adult son a happy birthday with a carousel of photos.

"Happy 18th Birthday Quino!" the "Riverdale" actor, 49, wrote. "@kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you Joaquin!"

Without hesitation, Ripa was quick to chime in with an incredibly flirty comment that left commenters in shock.

MARK CONSUELOS GUSHES OVER WIFE KELLY RIPA: ‘HER BRAIN IS SO SEXY’

"You know what? Making him was so much fun......" the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host, 50, cheekily wrote in the comments, along with several heart emojis.

"#madeinmontreal," Consuelos slyly responded to his wife.

Ripa’s comment was a big hit — receiving over 1,000 likes and over 50 replies.

"Can’t wait to hear your daughter’s response to that one!" one commenter wrote, referencing the couple's 19-year-old daughter Lola.

KELLY RIPA RESPONDS TO CRITICISMS OF HER APPEARANCE DURING AT-HOME TAPINGS: ‘CERTAIN THINGS DON’T MATTER ANYMORE’

"All the best things happen in Montreal!" another user said.

The couple is known to be flirty in their online posts, even if it’s to the dismay of their children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When pressed about Ripa’s "thirst trap pictures" -- photos showing off one's physique -- of Consuelos in August, Lola plainly noted: "that's disgusting."

"I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that," she told Ripa before confessing, "I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 24 years. The famous couple also shares a son Michael, 23.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report