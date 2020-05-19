Ryan Seacrest addresses his health on 'Live' return, says it was 'exhaustion'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ryan Seacrest had fans concerned about his health over the weekend.

While hosting the season finale of "American Idol," the Emmy-winner seemed to slur his words and have a hard time opening his eye which had people wondering if Seacrest had a mild stroke.

He then was absent from Monday's taping of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," so Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos filled in.

RYAN SEACREST 'DID NOT HAVE ANY KIND OF STROKE' ON TV, ACCORDING TO REP

His rep shut down speculation on Monday that something was wrong and Seacrest broke his silence on Tuesday when he returned to hosting "Live"

"I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that," Seacrest said on air. "He's so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on 'Live.'"

Previously, Seacrest's rep said to People in a statement, "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

RYAN SEACREST REVEALS HOW 'AMERICAN IDOL' WILL FILM AT HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

"Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," the statement continued. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."