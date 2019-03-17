Kelly Ripa doesn't care if her daughter is grossed out by sexy photos with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa doesn’t care that her daughter is “grossed out” by her sexy throwback photo with husband Mark Consuelos.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host posted on Instagram a romantic throwback photo of herself and Consuelos wrapping his arms around her waist.

“#fbf 2007 Those hands,” Ripa wrote in the Friday post.

Although the talk show host received praise from fans calling Ripa and Conseulos "couple goals," Ripa's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, wasn't too impressed, commenting on the photo: “Is the caption necessary” along with a face-palm emoji.

Ripa hit back at her daughter by responding, “gurl bye.”

A follower later came to Ripa’s defense without realizing the person who wrote the disapproving comment was the talk show host’s daughter.

“They look like great hands Kelly youngestung [sic] is jealous,” the user wrote.

“No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter,” Ripa responded.

Ripa is known to gush about her husband of 22 years on social media. In January, the 48-year-old left a cheeky comment on Consuelos’ Instagram photo promoting a takeover of his CW show "Riverdale's" social media account.

"Hey I’m taking over @thecwriverdale Instagram page tomorrow....check it out for some behind the scenes shenanigans..." Consuelos, 47, wrote, to which Ripa replied: "Oooooooooooo. Daddy, i love when you take over" along with several fire emojis.

She also posted another picture of the actor at the beach with the caption, “#mcm followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat #daddy.”