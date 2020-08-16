Kelly Ripa reveals gray roots during coronavirus quarantine with her family

Sheltering in place for six months has turned Kelly Ripa's hair a little gray.

The 49-year-old TV host and actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her 2.8 million followers how her gray roots are showing up with a fearless side-by-side close-up showing her progression each month of 2020.

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots,” she wrote while showing a color progression of her hair from January all the way to what she expects it to look like in September.

“My version of the #2020Calendar is just...real,” she continued jokingly.

Ripa’s humorous post also shows the star’s commitment to sheltering in place instead of making hair salon visits.

The mother of three has been quarantining in the Caribbean with her family instead of at their extravagant Upper East Side penthouse home in New York City.

Ripa, her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three adult children, Lola, Michael and Joaquin, have reportedly been stuck in the Caribbean since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course,” Ripa said during an ABC virtual town hall in May. “And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.”

Since it is not known which Caribbean island Ripa is on at this time, it’s not clear whether hair salons are open. In New York City, salons returned to business since Phase 2 began on June 22.