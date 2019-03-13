Kelly Ripa comments on Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman being involved in college admissions scandal

Kelly Ripa has a lot to say about "Operation Varsity Blues."

During Wednesday's episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan," the TV host reacted to news that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among a group of over 40 people charged in a massive college admissions cheating scam on Tuesday.

"Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare," said Ripa, who shares three kids -- Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16 -- with husband Mark Consuelos. "It is so exhausting ... for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids' tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, 'If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.'"

Kelly Ripa 'Stunned' Over Luke Perry's Death: 'He Was a Good Man'

"I'm so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, 'Hey, can you call that man?'" she continued. "The whole thing is a shame and it's robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own."

Ripa wrapped up her remarks by telling the audience she doesn't think anyone should go to an elite college if they can't get in on their own merits.

"I did not go to college, so I always feel weird saying this," she explained. "And it's a tightrope line I walk with my kids all the time because they'll look at me and be like, 'But you didn't go to college.' But this is all good luck and hard work."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Turns 16 -- See His Parents' Sweet Birthday Messages

ET reported earlier Wednesday that Loughlin is now in custody of the FBI and expected to appear before a federal magistrate at 2 p.m. PT this afternoon in U.S. District Court.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, along with Huffman.

Mark Consuelos Reveals How He Ended His Breakup With Kelly Ripa the Day Before Their Wedding

Both Giannulli and Huffman appeared in court on Tuesday. A judge set a $1 million bond for the fashion designer, who put up his house as collateral. He also had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to the continental U.S. As for Huffman, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office told ET that the actress would be released on a $250,000 bond.