Kelly Ripa addresses backlash over 'extreme poverty' comments: 'People love to have fake outrage'

Kelly Ripa is hitting back at her critics following her controversial comments from earlier this week.

In an appearance on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the 49-year-old daytime host joked that 22-year-old son Michael was experiencing "extreme poverty" for the first time in his life — but the comments weren't well received on social media.

Users on Twitter called the TV host “out of touch” and said she should “stop talking about things [she has] no clue about.”

Ripa took to Instagram to address the backlash she received and hit back at a user who asked if son Michael has ever had a job.

“Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates,” said Ripa.

“I’m used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn’t see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

“I didn’t grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos,” she continued, referring to husband Mark Consuelos. “We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to b---- about that, I say let em.”

Ripa made the comments on Kimmel's show while discussing her son’s transition into adulthood.

During the appearance, Ripa said Michael's budget is so tight that he looks forward to the $20 dollars his grandparents send him for Halloween.

"For years, my kids sort of ignored the $20," Ripa said. "But now that [Michael's] living on his own, he's called, like, three times. 'Has the Halloween envelope arrived?'

"He's experiencing being an adult," Ripa added.