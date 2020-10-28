Kelly Osbourne shows off 85-pound weight loss, dons colorful 'vote' face mask while celebrating 36th birthday

Kelly Osbourne is flaunting her new figure.

In celebration of her 36th birthday, the star threw a bash on Tuesday and took to the red carpet to put her 85-pound weight loss on full display.

For the event, Osbourne donned a slim, figure-hugging, ankle-length black dress with matching black heels.

With her colorful hair in an up-do, she completed the ensemble with a simple necklace and rings.

For some photos, the star also wore a black face mask with the word "vote" printed on it many times in bright, colorful letters.

The party appeared to be decked out in purple decor of various shades.

There appeared to be multiple cakes at the party: A multi-layered pink pastry covered in photos of the star, and a second decorated with frosted penises.

Losing 85 pounds wasn't an easy task for Osbourne, as she said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast back in August.

“I don’t give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s--t. [I did the] gastric sleeve," she shared at the time. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne's own surgery took out about 80% of her stomach but differed from gastric bypass surgery.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she urged. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me."

She added: "I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”