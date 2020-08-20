Kelly Osbourne reveals she had gastric sleeve surgery two years ago amid weight loss: 'It’s not a quick fix'

Kelly Osbourne isn't afraid to tell the story behind her weight loss journey.

The star recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast, where she revealed that she went under the knife almost two years ago.

“I don’t give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s--t. [I did the] gastric sleeve," the 35-year-old star shared. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

She also detailed the differences between her own procedure -- the removal of about 80% of the stomach -- and gastric bypass surgery.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne urged. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me."

She elaborated: "I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

While surgery is certainly a big deal, it was an entirely different treatment that helped others catch onto her weight loss.

“I had really bad TMJ ... One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything,” the designer explained. “... I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! Why the f--k didn't I know about this sooner?"

Despite the weight loss being "a long process," fans are now taking note of the physical transformation, which Osbourne previously said was a loss of 85 pounds.

“I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites. I had literally hundreds of text messages. I got asked out seven times in one day. I said no thanks to every single one of them,” she said.