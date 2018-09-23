Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at iHeartRadio Festival: 'She's one of my all time favorites'

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at an event over the weekend.

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday where she honored the Queen of Soul.

"She's one of my all time favorites," Clarkson said before singing Franklin's hit "Respect." Photos of Franklin also played on the screen behind her.

Franklin died on August 16 of advanced pancreatic cancer at her Detroit home. She was 76.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart," the singer's family said in a statement to The Associated Press at the time.

"We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

The family added: "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."