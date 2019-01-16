Former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Kelly Bensimon, 50, flaunts incredible bikini bod

Kelly Bensimon is living her best life.

The former supermodel and "Real Housewives of New York City" alum recently went on Instagram to share several photos of herself vacationing in St. Bart's.

"Forgot my sunglasses... #bikini #stbarth #beach #swim #travel," the 50-year-old captioned one picture, which featured a smiling Bensimon flaunting her incredible beach bod.

In a separate photo, Bensimon — who appeared on three seasons of the Bravo reality series before leaving in 2011 — traded in her striped bikini for a tan-colored two-piece

"Photobombed? #swim #beach #travel #bikini #fashion," she captioned the pic.

The mom-of-two's final bikini-clad photo featured Bensimon posing on the beach rocking a colorful swimsuit.

"Seas the day! #stbarth #bikibi #travel #swim #fashion," she wrote alongside the picture.

Back in 2017, Bensimon opened up about appearing on "Million Dollar Matchmaker" and how some people might think that since she's a supermodel "there’s no way she can possibly have trouble finding romance."

"First of all, thank you for calling me a supermodel… That’s actually something that crossed my mind," she told us at the time. "People aren’t going to believe when they find out I have trouble dating.

"I’m 49 and I’m not your average person," she continued. "I wouldn’t call it baggage. If it’s baggage, then it’s Louis Vuitton. I’m so proud of my daughters and who I am, but I do come with a lot of unique circumstances.

"And I’m Midwestern, which is an oxymoron. On the outside I wear mini dresses and Manolo Blahniks, but on the inside I’m a little nerdy. I can be awkward and laugh at stupid jokes."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.