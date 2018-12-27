Katharine McPhee heats up Christmas in yellow bikini

Katharine McPhee opted for a tropical Christmas this year.

The recently engaged star showed off her bikini body in a yellow swimsuit while relaxing with a matching flower in hair in Hawaii.

"Mele kalikimaka is hawaii's way..." McPhee captioned her photo on Wednesday.

She also shared a view of where was staying in the state's Lanai island.

It's not immediately clear if McPhee, 34, rang in the holiday with her music producer fiance David Foster, 69. The pair announced their engagement in July.

The two have known each other for more than a decade. McPhee, then 22, first met Foster on the set of "American Idol" in 2006 when he was a guest mentor for contestants on the show.

Their 35-year age gap has sparked controversy with many people pointing out that Foster has four daughters, three of whom are older than McPhee.