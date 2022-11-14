Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd dead at 65

Levene founded Public Image Ltd with former Sex Pistols star Johnny 'Rotten' Lydon

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 14 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Keith Levene, revered guitarist and founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, is dead at 65.

His partner Kate Ransford confirmed the news on her Twitter, writing that the musician passed away "peacefully, painfree, cosy n well loved."

Best known for founding The Clash with Mick Jones and Paul Simonon in 1976, Levene was fired from the band before it saw commercial success.

In 2003, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Keith Levene, founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd, died at 65.

Keith Levene, founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd, died at 65. (Peter Noble/Redferns)

SEX PISTOLS FRONTMAN JOHNNY 'ROTTEN' LYNDON SPEAKS OUT AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE, BLAMES COLLEGES AND MEDIA

Fresh off his own split from the Sex Pistols, Johnny "Rotten" Lydon teamed up with Levene to create Public Image Ltd in 1978.

Again, Levene left the group in 1983, but not acrimoniously, as he continued to co-write for the band.

Keith Levene and Johnny "Rotten" Lydon were two of the four members that formed Public Image Ltd together in 1978.

Keith Levene and Johnny "Rotten" Lydon were two of the four members that formed Public Image Ltd together in 1978. (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

More recently, Levene had written a book alongside his friend and author Adam Hammond on his time in PIL, per the BBC.

Hammond also shared his sadness for the loss of Levene, writing in part, "There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He extended his condolences to Ransford, as well as Levene's sister Jill and other friends.

"The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate," he wrote.

Keith Levene, pictured in 2007, made his first public appearance in over 20 years.

Keith Levene, pictured in 2007, made his first public appearance in over 20 years. (JAB Promotions/WireImage)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending