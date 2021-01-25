Keira Knightley explains why she will no longer shoot nude scenes directed by men

Keira Knightley won’t be shooting any nude scenes for films with male directors.

"I don’t have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men," the actress told the Chanel Connects podcast on Monday.

"It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze," the British star clarified.

The 35-year-old acknowledged the need for nudity in certain storylines. However, she didn’t "want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting."

"I’m not interested in doing that," Knightley explained to the outlet. "Saying that, there’s times where I go, ‘Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot,’ so, therefore, you can use somebody else. Because I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."

Knightley recently appeared in the comedy-drama "Misbehaviour," which explores the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s. She explained the importance of working with a female director to accurately depict real-life female experiences.

After Knightley welcomed her firstborn named Edie in 2015, she added a "no nudity clause" to her film contract. Knightly welcomed a second daughter named Delilah in 2019.

"If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance], I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker," said Knightley. "If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you’re looking at this body that you’ve got to know and is your own and it’s seen in a completely different way and it’s changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that."

"But I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze," Knightley added.