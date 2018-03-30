'Keep It Pithy' by Bill O'Reilly

From the publisher: Bill O'Reilly is one of the most recognized and talked-about journalists of our time. With an unparalleled track record as an author and with the #1-rated Fox News show, 'The O'Reilly Factor,' O'Reilly has become a veritable institution of political insight and keen advice.

In 'Keep It Pithy,' O'Reilly offers a classic collection of the most memorable writings from his best-selling books, and looks back at how his opinions and ideas have been proven right or wrong by the passage of time. With his trademark candor and no-nonsense approach, each chapter focuses on a core theme as it gathers O’Reilly’s thoughts on the most compelling issues of our time and provides readers an illuminating guide to the American cultural landscape.