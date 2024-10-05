Keanu Reeves spins out during professional racing debut at Indianapolis

Keanu Reeves is giving another career a whirl.

The longtime actor made his professional racing debut Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Toyota GR Cup.

It wasn't all fun and games, though. The 60-year-old spun out during the race.

Reeves' car spun into the grass on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He did his best Matrix impression and avoided a collision and injury.

The Toyota GR Cup is a Toyota spec racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race Sunday.

Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel "The Book of Elsewhere." He is teammates with Cody Jones from "Dude Perfect."

Reeves qualified 31st of 35 cars on the track, and he finished in 25th. At one point, he was as high as 21st.

Reeves has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach's celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

He is scheduled to attend a 30th anniversary screening of "Speed" Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside co-star Sandra Bullock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

