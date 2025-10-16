Rosie O'Donnell names Hollywood A-lister as her worst interview on live television

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell zeroed in on her worst talk show guest years after "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" ended.

O'Donnell name-dropped Keanu Reeves while appearing on the "Sam Pang Tonight Show" in Australia. The "John Wick" star first appeared as a guest on O'Donnell's show in 1997.

"He’s so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question," the comedian explained.

"I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ [He’d respond] ‘Good.’ We were live. We couldn’t re-tape," O’Donnell recalled.

"I finally said after like three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'"

O'Donnell described the actor as "a lovely man and a good-hearted guy" and noted he did come back to her show in 2001.

"But he did come back, and he got the hang of it," she said.

Reps for Reeves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

O'Donnell praised both Martin Short and Barbra Streisand as the best guests she ever had.

While Streisand was named as O'Donnell's favorite guest, Short was picked as the best guest.

"Because you come out and say, ‘How you doing, Marty?’ and it’s over for you," she revealed. "He stands up, and he goes, ‘I’m here!’"

"He was the funniest and the nicest guy, so I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best," O'Donnell added.

"The Rosie O'Donnell Show" ran from 1996 until 2002. At the time, the talk show ended after O'Donnell chose to step back and focus on family.

O'Donnell went on to have another talk show years later. "The Rosie Show," which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, was canceled in 2012 after one season allegedly due to low viewership.

