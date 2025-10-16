Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rosie O'Donnell names Hollywood A-lister as her worst interview on live television

Talk show host Rosie O'Donnell reveals details about awkward 1997 interview with 'The Matrix' star Keanu Reeves

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Rosie O'Donnell zeroed in on her worst talk show guest years after "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" ended.

O'Donnell name-dropped Keanu Reeves while appearing on the "Sam Pang Tonight Show" in Australia. The "John Wick" star first appeared as a guest on O'Donnell's show in 1997.

"He’s so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question," the comedian explained.

ROSIE O'DONNELL FIRES BACK AFTER TRUMP RENEWS THREAT TO REVOKE HER U.S. CITIZENSHIP

Rosie O'Donnell sits at a desk on the set of her talk show in 1996

Rosie O'Donnell claimed Keanu Reeves was her worst talk show guest. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

"I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ [He’d respond] ‘Good.’ We were live. We couldn’t re-tape," O’Donnell recalled.

"I finally said after like three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.'"

O'Donnell described the actor as "a lovely man and a good-hearted guy" and noted he did come back to her show in 2001.

"But he did come back, and he got the hang of it," she said.

Reps for Reeves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

keanu reeves on john wick red carpet

Keanu Reeves first appeared on Rosie O'Donnell's show in 1997. (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

O'Donnell praised both Martin Short and Barbra Streisand as the best guests she ever had.

While Streisand was named as O'Donnell's favorite guest, Short was picked as the best guest.

Martin Short holds his arms out while on stage

Martin Short was named as Rosie O'Donnell's best talk show guest. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

"Because you come out and say, ‘How you doing, Marty?’ and it’s over for you," she revealed. "He stands up, and he goes, ‘I’m here!’"

"He was the funniest and the nicest guy, so I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best," O'Donnell added.

Rosie O'Donnell smiles in front of plants

Rosie O'Donnell hosted two talk shows. "The Rosie Show" was canceled after one season. (Stefanie Keenan)

"The Rosie O'Donnell Show" ran from 1996 until 2002. At the time, the talk show ended after O'Donnell chose to step back and focus on family.

O'Donnell went on to have another talk show years later. "The Rosie Show," which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, was canceled in 2012 after one season allegedly due to low viewership.

