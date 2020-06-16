Keanu Reeves auctioning a Zoom chat with him for children's cancer charity

Keanu Reeves is lending a helping hand.

The "Matrix" actor, 55, is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold, a children's cancer charity in Idaho.

"Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home," the auction site reads. "Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."

The site states that the value of the call is $10,000. Bidding, which closes Monday, has far surpassed that number.

Musicians Andy Grammer and Ally Brooke are also offering a signed guitar and a "mini-concert," respectively, on the site.

Reeves is in the midst of returning to the iconic "Matrix" franchise for a fourth film and credits writer-director Lana Wachowski for bringing him back.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves recently told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

He went on to call the experience "really special," explaining that audiences can "take some nourishment" from the story.