Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles welcomes baby girl 2 years after losing child, unborn baby in crash

It's a girl for Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles.

The 37-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post on Saturday she and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein welcomed a daughter.

The post featured a picture of the baby's feet with the words "Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth!" written over it.

The caption read, "3 generations of April Babies," sandwiched between two yellow heart emojis.

The birth comes two years after tragedy struck Miles' family when a car crash killed her 4-year-old daughter in New York in March 2018, followed by her suffering a miscarriage in May of the same year.

Miles' birth announcement received many congratulations from her Broadway colleagues.

Stage superstar Laura Benanti wrote, "Ruthie!!!! Oh my goodness!!! My heart is bursting for you! May God bless you all."

"CONGRATULATIONS RUTHIE!!!" said Vincent Rodriguez III.

"Love love love," wrote Jay Armstrong Johnson.

"Hamilton" actress Mandy Gonzales added: "Welcome Hope!!!"

Miles is currently starring in "All Rise" on CBS, and her co-star Simone Missick also offered words of support.

"Most perfectest feet EVER," said Missick, 38. "Can’t wait to spoil her silly!"

Ruthie won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in "The King and I."