Katie Holmes 'was ready' for Tom Cruise before they met, claims 'Dawson's Creek' co-star

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ whirlwind romance is the stuff of Hollywood legend.

From getting engaged after two months of dating and Cruise’s bizarre couch-jumping on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," rarely before has an A-lister relationship taken the public by such surprise.

But according to one of Holmes’ former co-stars, the "Dawson’s Creek" actor’s relationship with Cruise wasn’t much of a shock.

Mary Beth Peil, who played Grams on the popular teen drama, told The Daily Beast that Holmes had been a fan of the "Top Gun" star long before they got together.

Peil recalled an incident when she was discussing Cruise’s film "Jerry Maguire" in the makeup trailer on the set of "Dawson’s Creek," not realizing the guest actor in the makeup chair had once had a close connection to the movie star.

“The woman had been Mimi Rogers, Cruise’s first wife (who played Helen Lindley in the sixth and final season of 'Dawson’s'),” Peil recalled.

“Then Katie launched into a big spiel about Tom Cruise being married to Mimi Rogers, Scientology, Nicole Kidman … She knew everything about him.

“She said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him.”

Holmes admitted to being a Cruise fan in a 2004 interview with Seventeen Magazine, telling the teen bible: “I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise.”

Cruise and Holmes became engaged in 2005, welcomed daughter Suri in April 2006 and married in a lavish Italian ceremony later that year.

Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012 and is widely rumored to have gotten primary custody of their daughter Suri in their settlement.

Cruise was previously married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, the couple adopting two children together; Isabella and Connor.

Prior to that, Cruise was wed to Rogers from 1987 to 1990.

Holmes is now dating actor Jamie Foxx while Cruise is yet to be publicly linked with anyone.

