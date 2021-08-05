Kathy Griffin gives surgery recovery update, shares more details about past suicide attempt

Kathy Griffin updated fans on her surgery recovery and offered more details about her past suicide attempt.

The comedian revealed earlier this week that she was undergoing surgery on Monday as part of her treatment for stage one lung cancer. The following day, a tell-all interview she did ahead of the surgery in which she revealed a past attempt at suicide and her addiction to prescription pills was released. Griffin also revealed that she is in recovery and more than one year sober.

On Wednesday evening, she took to her social media to issue a statement on her recovery and to let her followers know that it marked her first day of surgery recovery without the use of narcotic pain killers.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," she began a statement on her social media. "Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

KATHY GRIFFIN BLAMES 'SNL' CREATOR LORNE MICHAELS FOR NOT HELPING HER AFTER TRUMP PHOTO CONTROVERSY

The comedian, 60, went on to note that the last time she was hospitalized was last summer when she tried to take her own life by overdosing on the medications she was addicted to. She also explained that, despite her cancer diagnosis, her addiction recovery is at the top of her mind.

"The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills," she wrote. "With over a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be OK."

KATHY GRIFFIN COMPLAINS SHE'S UNEMPLOYABLE AFTER BEING 'BLACKLISTED' FROM HOLLYWOOD FOR TRUMP PHOTO SCANDAL

In her interview with ABC News, Griffin explained she was prescribed Provigil by a doctor. That was soon followed by a prescription to Ambien to help her sleep followed by painkillers to help her manage various injuries. The star says that her dependence on pills "got out of control very rapidly."

Her addiction quickly led to thoughts of suicide. She says that her life was dedicated to getting on stage and showing people how resilient she was after facing backlash over a controversial photo she posed for in 2017 that featured her holding a fake severed head resembling Donald Trump. However, amid the immense backlash from the photo, she revealed that she started to feel her critics were right and that there was no next chapter in her career or life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just felt there was impending doom," she said. "I was already starting to think ... it was time for me to go. And I was certainly being told by an awful lotta people it's time for me to go."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, the star got into a recovery program and continues to be clean and sober even as her cancer diagnosis threatens her health in a different way. She previously took to social media to let her followers know that her surgery went well. She also used the opportunity to show off what appears to be a chip from her recovery program marking one year of sobriety.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).