Kathleen Turner remembers William Hurt: 'I’m grateful for our time together'

Kathleen Turner is remembering her former co-star, the late William Hurt.

Turner, 67, shared with Fox News Digital that Hurt "was a glorious actor" and she is "grateful for the time together."

"We not only worked on ‘Body Heat’ together with Larry Kasdan — the three of us worked together on ‘Accidental Tourist’ also," Turner shared.

"A complicated, deeply intelligent man, he was a glorious actor. I am grateful for the time together."

ACTOR WILLIAM HURT DEAD AT 71

Turner and Hurt starred alongside each other in the 1981 crime movie, "Body Heat." The film is credited for being one of Hurt’s biggest hits early on in his career.

The duo also worked together on "Accidental Tourist" in 1988.

Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," was 71 when he died.

Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. Hurt died peacefully, among family, his son said.

The Hollywood Reporter said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

In a long-running career, Hurt was nominated four times for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

After his breakthrough in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted "Altered States" as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as a mainstay of the '80s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.