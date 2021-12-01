Stacey Abrams launches 2022 bid for governor in Georgia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Stacey Abrams on Wednesday launched a 2022 bid for governor in Georgia, setting up a potential rematch with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

"I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power," the former

Abrams, the former Georgia House Democratic leader who in 2018 made history as the first Black woman gubernatorial nominee of a major political party, narrowly lost to Kemp by less than 55,000 votes out of nearly 4 million cast in the Peach State’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

