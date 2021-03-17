Katharine McPhee reveals newborn son’s name, says it has ‘long history’ in David Foster’s family

Katharine McPhee is opening up about her baby boy.

The "American Idol" alum, 36, and her husband David Foster, 71, announced in February that they’d welcomed their first child together.

Now, the star has made an appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" and has shared the baby’s name – Rennie David Foster – and why they settled on it.

"We picked [the name] Rennie because I had actually been in labor for a while, we didn’t have a name picked out," she recalled. "We had a couple [of] names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name."

McPhee said that the name had belonged to Foster’s great-grandfather and great uncle, so "it has a long history in his family."

"My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ so we said, ‘That’s a good name. That’s a strong name,’" the star said.

Things seem to be going well for the new mom, as she said motherhood has been "the sweetest" and "the best" experience.

"I’m in heaven," she added. "It’s really been amazing."

She also joked that her husband is going to "kill" her for sharing the baby's name publicly.

Earlier this month, McPhee shared a sweet photo of herself and Rennie on her Instagram Story.

"Just in case you were wondering, I love being a mommy!" she wrote, alongside a slew of crying emojis.

The picture sees a smiling McPhee cradling her son.

McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

