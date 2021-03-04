Katharine McPhee reveals she had to 'process' 35-year age gap with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee will be celebrating her two-year wedding anniversary with husband David Foster in June but before the couple tied the knot, the actress had some doubts.

The major hurdle McPhee, 36, said she had to over overcome was her large age difference with the Grammy-winner, 71. There are 35 years between them.

The singer admitted she was nervous about what people would say.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," said on Monday's episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast. "So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

The pair recently welcomed their first child together, a son. Foster has five other adult daughters from previous marriages.

"We had a real journey and I had a real process," McPhee said of their relationship, which started out as a friendship.

The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

"The Waitress" star explained of their age gap, "It took me a while to kind of come around to really want to have a real, serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think."

"The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it's always the woman's fault," she added.

"It's the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he's had success and she wants this, that," McPhee reflected. "I mean, our story's been the complete opposite."

McPhee previously told the "TODAY" show that she "always just admired [David] and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely."

When asked what he loves about McPhee, Foster responded, "Her singing, first of all. I mean where do I start the inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."