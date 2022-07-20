Kate Upton stuns in mini dress with husband Justin Verlander, daughter Genevieve at MLB All-Star red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Upton showed off her famous figure alongside her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and their daughter Genevieve at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.

On Tuesday, the trio were all smiles as they happily posed for photographers in Los Angeles. The model, 30, showcased her runway-ready legs while rocking a white off-the-shoulder mini dress. She completed the look with a white belt to cinch her waist, strappy stilettos and sleek blonde tresses.

Her beau, 39, sported a beige stripe suit with white sneakers and sunglasses.

The couple began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement in 2016. The pair said "I do" in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2018.

The Michigan native, who grew up in Florida, first made a splash with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011 and went on to become Rookie of the Year. Upton landed back-to-back covers in 2012 and 2013. In 2014, Upton starred in a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. In 2017, she made her third cover appearance.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Upton stirred headlines for keeping up with workouts while in quarantine. Her personal trainer, Ben Bruno, detailed her fitness routine on social media.

"This is so awesome. @kateupton does 11 reverse lunges per leg with a 53 pound (24 kilogram) kettlebell, with great form. That’s some real work!" he wrote alongside an Instagram video of the Sports Illustrated cover star getting a sweat in.

"Kate and I are on opposite sides of the country, but we’ve been training remotely through Facetime and she’s trained 52 out of the last 58 days from her living room. She has three kettlebells, a band, and a stability ball — that’s it — but we’ve managed to do 52 great workouts and keep getting stronger and more fit," Bruno added.

"I love her attitude about training. Whenever I give her the option to keep the weight the same or go up, she always chooses to go up," the fitness professional complimented.

Upton happily incorporated Genevieve into her workouts.

"My baby girl is my favorite addition to my @strong4mefit workouts," she captioned a video showcasing how she holds the baby while lunging.

In 2021, Upton detailed how she takes care of her "sensitive" skin while living in Florida.

Her skincare regimen includes "lots of serums" with hyaluronic acid and hydrating creams, People magazine reported.

"I've been very into LED light masks," Upton told the outlet. "It's helping even my skin tone, because... the melasma."

Upton is also a fan of face masks and uses an ice roller that she said helps lessen "puffiness."

"Definitely the closer I get to 30, the more changes I see in my skin and in recovery, which adds to needing more sleep," she shared. "But I also feel really happy where I am in my life. So I always try to focus on that. Not the number."