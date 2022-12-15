Kate Upton and Justin Verlander splash around in St. Barts after massive New York Mets contract

After securing his second World Series title in November and a reported $86 million contract with the New York Mets less than two weeks ago, Justin Verlander and his model-turned-actress wife, Kate Upton, are soaking up the sun during their momentous off-season.

Photographed at the Gyp Sea Beach Club on Pelican Beach, the couple are currently enjoying their vacation in St. Barts.

Upton, showcased her bikini body that has famously graced the cover of Sports Illustrated three times, in a navy bikini, black bucket hat and white cat-eye sunglasses.

The 30-year-old is the great-granddaughter of Frederick Upton, co-founder of Whirpool Coorporation, which is currently estimated to be worth $7.86 billion.

KATE UPTON CRASHES FOX SET TO CELEBRATE WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN VERLANDER: 'HE'S SUCH AN ARTIST OUT THERE'

The two time Cy-Young winner donned turquoise pattern trunks and also wore his sunglasses.

While the couple appear to be on vacation with friends, they did spend time together in the water, with Upton's arms wrapped around her baseball-playing husband.

At one point, things got silly between the duo, who have been married since 2017.

Verlander was captured behind Upton, tossing her into the water.

In the picture, a surprised Upton is not yet wearing her bucket hat.

Verlander and Upton are no strangers to the islands. They first made their relationship public in 2013 when they were photographed in St. Thomas together. After a brief split later that year, the couple reconnected in 2014, and they got engaged two years later.

In November 2017, just days after winning his first World Series with the Houston Astros, Verlander and Upton were married in Italy.

A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Genevieve.