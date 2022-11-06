Kate Upton crashes FOX set to celebrate with husband Justin Verlander: 'He’s such an artist out there'

Kate Upton celebrated the Houston Astros and her husband Justin Verlander winning the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The model was seen on the field giving her husband a giant smooch after he picked up his second World Series ring in a matchup in which he also received the first winning decision of his career in the Fall Classic.

Verlander was talking to FOX Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas when Upton came over. She told A-Rod she did some "A-plus cheering" to help the Astros.

Upton was then asked about the trials and tribulations Verlander has gone through with injuries and it all culminating into another World Series victory.

"It’s all an incredible experience," she said. "Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

Ortiz then asked whether she would want him to play "one more year."

Verlander gave a quizzical look, "One more year?"

Upton said she loved watching Verlander play.

"This is the most we get to see him," she said. "Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s really so creative, such an art and we are so honored …"

"Alright, alright," Verlander said with a laugh.

Later in the night, Upton talked to KHOU-TV and was asked about Verlander’s first pitching win in the World Series.

"Honestly, I don’t know his opinion on that," she said. "But for me, I’m so happy that he has it. But honestly, he’s such a legend who f---ing cares."

Verlander may add to his trophy case in a few weeks when the American League Cy Young Award winner is revealed. He led the AL with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts with 185 strikeouts and is one of the favorites to win the award. It would be this third if he does win.