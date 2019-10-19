Kate Upton shares rare photo of daughter cheering on dad Justin Verlander

Baby's big night out!

Kate Upton shared a rare photo of her daughter, Genevieve, cheering on her dad, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, as he and the Houston team took on the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series game Thursday night.

The model, 27, uploaded the photo of the back of the toddler's head as she stood watching the players on the baseball field.

She donned a mini jean jacket that featured Verlander's name and jersey number.

“Go Daddy!” the Sports Illustrated star wrote. “We are ready for #Game4 !!! #goastros @justinverlander.”

Genevieve must have been good luck because the Astros beat the Yankees 8-3. If they win the ALCS, Verlander and the Astros will play the Washington Nationals in this year's World Series.

Upton and Verlander married in Italy in 2017 after beginning to date in 2014.

They welcomed their daughter in November 2018.

Upton gushed about Gen in an interview with Extra in January. “She actually is a really good baby. I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both," she said.