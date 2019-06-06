Kate Upton shows off post-baby body in sleek one-piece swimsuit

Kate Upton is ready to show off her post-baby body in the hot summer weather.

The model, 26, welcomed her baby girl with husband and MLB ace pitcher Justin Verlander, 35, in November after announcing that they were expecting in July. Since then, the star revealed that she’s been having some trouble getting her body back into shape. However, all that seems to have gone away as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted an image on Instagram of herself donning a sleek black one-piece and showing off her full figure.

“Things are finally heating up...🔥,” she captioned the photo.

6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT KATE UPTON

In the new snap, Upton is standing in profile with her rear end pitched toward the camera. Over the black one-piece is a see-through pink floral robe that matches her straw fedora, which comes with a pink band around the center.

“One hot momma!” Verlander commented on the image.

KATE UPTON GOES TOPLESS TO CELEBRATE TURNING 26

The model gave fans a better glimpse of her fit beach-body look by way of her Instagram Stories in which she filmed a Boomerang video as she unfurls a matching fan.

While Upton is clearly feeling comfortable in her own skin, that wasn’t always the case just after the birth of her child. The star revealed to People in April that raising a child and getting her body back to where she wants it after giving birth was causing some unexpected challenges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am definitely making progress, and there’s little wins,” she shared. “I personally don’t love getting on the scale too much, because it fluctuates from so many things, like breastfeeding, or if I’m bloated or too hydrated or not hydrated enough. It’s kind of a buzzkill when you see that number. So I always try to focus on my weights — am I going up in weights, do I feel stronger when I’m doing lunges. I’m definitely getting stronger and feeling better.”