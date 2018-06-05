Kate Spade dead: Celebs and fashion industry react to designer's apparent suicide

Celebrities and members of the fashion industry took to social media to mourn the sudden death of fashion designer Kate Spade on Tuesday.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, plus-size model Tess Holliday and fashion designer Liz Lange were among those to tweet about the news.

"@DavidSpade - all my love to u dave -" O'Donnell tweeted to Spade's brother-in law.

American fashion designer Liz Lange called Spade the "nicest woman" and creator of the "most iconic brand."

"The first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. ... I am heart broken by this news," Lange tweeted.

Chelsea Clinton recalled getting her first Kate Spade handbag from her grandmother when she was a college student.

"I still have it," Clinton wrote on Twitter. "Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Plus-size model Tess Holliday said she was "crushed" by the news.

"Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years. ... Suicide isn’t 'the easy way out' and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today," Holliday commented.

Spade, 55, was found dead in an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment, law enforcement officials told Fox News.