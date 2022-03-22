Kate Middleton stuns in hot pink gown in Belize with husband Prince William

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton radiated in a hot pink gown for an event she attended with husband Prince William during their tour in Belize.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in the glamorous getup in Cahal Pech, Belize on Monday night as she and William arrived at a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize.

The royal couple's Caribbean tour is in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The trip is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne.

The duchess, who is 40, wore a pink metallic gown with ruffled sleeves from the brand The Vampire's Wife. William opted for a blue suit.

Kate wore her hair straight, with a middle part, and tucked it behind her ears. She accessorized the look with a Mayan clutch and bold round earrings.

The reception was also attended by community leaders and members of the government.

The couple's chic looks differed from casual attire they stepped out in earlier in the day while visiting Caracol, an iconic ancient Mayan archeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest.

Kate sported a simple white shirt and olive green pants for the outing, while William wore green pants and a buttoned-down matching shirt.

The couple have made headlines for their visit to Belize for a number of reasons since touching down in the country over the weekend. On Monday, the pair went viral after showing off their dance moves during a trip to the beachfront village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday.

Hopkins is the cultural center of the Garifuna community in Belize. The couple danced the local "punta" and savored a Hudutu broth-style meal. At one point, William was recorded hitting the dance floor with a 57-year-old local named Laura Cacho.

"They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis," Cacho, who helped host the event, told People magazine .

"They really know how to dance," she gushed. "They took the culture from me and I didn’t need to teach them. They’re so good at it. They were excellent."

However, start of their Caribbean tour was marred by controversy after protests about colonialism forced the couple to cancel their first stop in Belize. The two scrapped plans to visit a cacao farm in Belize as planned.

The royal couple’s Kensington Palace office said in a statement to Fox News Digital that "due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location."

The government of Belize said "another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry."

According to local reports, a protest was staged on Friday opposing the royal visit to Akte ’il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek village in the foothills of the Maya Mountains. Belize news outlet Channel 7 reported that there is a dispute between village residents and Flora and Fauna International, a conservation charity William supports as patron.

The couple also are due to visit Jamaica, where they are due to celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and island’s rich musical and sporting heritage. They will end the trip in the Bahamas, where they'll compete in a sailing regatta in honor of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.