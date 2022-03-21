Expand / Collapse search
Prince William
Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton go viral after showing off their dance moves in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also visit Jamaica, where they are due to celebrate Bob Marley's legacy

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton have gone viral after showing off their dance moves in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their royal moves during a trip to the beachfront village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday. They are continuing their Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

The couple visited Hopkins, the cultural center of the Garifuna community in Belize. They danced the local "punta" and savored a Hudutu broth-style meal. At one point, William was recorded hitting the dance floor with a 57-year-old local named Laura Cacho.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, dances during a traditional Garifuna festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022, in Hopkins, Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on their week-long tour.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, dances during a traditional Garifuna festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022, in Hopkins, Belize. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on their week-long tour. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis," Cacho, who helped host the event, told People magazine.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CANCEL FIRST STOP ON CARIBBEAN TOUR AFTER LOCALS HOLD PROTEST ABOUT COLONIALISM

"They really know how to dance," she gushed. "They took the culture from me and I didn’t need to teach them. They’re so good at it. They were excellent."

Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, told the outlet that she encouraged the couple to dance.

"I said, 'I'll hold your hand and we will do it together,’" she recalled. "He did dance and it was beautiful. [Kate] was a bit nervous and she certainly appreciated the children. We need to change the mindset and that's best through the children."

Ellis-Topsy shared that she also reminded William, 39, of Prince Harry’s visit to Belize in 2012.

"I said to William that when [his brother] Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn't need encouragement," she said. "He is a wild card. William laughed and said, 'Harry's not self-conscious.’"

Of the couple's trip to Belize, Cacho chimed, "Their visit is going to bring unity, especially after COVID — it's a blessing for the economy to have them here."

The couple will travel to Jamaica and the Bahamas this week. The trip is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne.

The trip suffered a hitch before the couple set out when a planned visit to a cacao farm in Belize was scrapped because of local opposition.

The ‘dancing duke’ wasn't the only one to show off his moves in Belize.

The ‘dancing duke’ wasn't the only one to show off his moves in Belize. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to local reports, a protest was staged on Friday opposing the royal visit to Akte ’il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek village in the foothills of the Maya Mountains. Belize news outlet Channel 7 reported that there is a dispute between village residents and Flora and Fauna International, a conservation charity William supports as a patron.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital that"due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location."

The government of Belize said, "another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry."

 The trip, taken at the behest of William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, is intended to strengthen the U.K.'s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne.

 The trip, taken at the behest of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

William is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

PRINCE CHARLES DENOUNCES THE ‘ATROCITY OF SLAVERY’ AS BARBADOS BECOMES A REPUBLIC, CUTS TIES WITH UK

Although the queen is highly regarded across the region, Britain is accused by many of — at best — a callous attitude towards its former colonies. That feeling has been heightened by the U.K.’s treatment of many Caribbean immigrants who came to Britain after World War II, helping to rebuild a war-shattered country.

In recent years, some people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in Britain for decades were denied housing, jobs, or medical treatment, and in some cases deported, because they didn’t have paperwork to prove their status. The British government has apologized and agreed to pay compensation, but the scandal has caused deep anger, both in the U.K. and in the Caribbean.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gives a speech during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. It formally removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gives a speech during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 30, 2021, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth. It formally removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

The royal couple’s first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago comes as some Caribbean nations consider removing the queen as head of state. Barbados cut ties with the queen in November, transforming from a constitutional monarchy to a republic. Jamaica has also talked about becoming a republic but has made no moves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

