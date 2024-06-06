Kate Middleton will not 'recede into the shadows,' plans full return to royal life: expert

Kate Middleton will be reporting for duty once her cancer battle is over.

The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile since she publicly announced her diagnosis in March. A source recently claimed to Us Weekly that the mother of three "may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."

But several royal experts told Fox News Digital they weren’t buying the claim, noting the 42-year-old, who is married to the heir to the British throne, has always remained dedicated to duty.

KATE MIDDLETON PRIORITIZING CHILDREN THIS SUMMER AMID CANCER BATTLE, DOESN'T WANT ROYALS TO 'WORRY': EXPERT

"Let’s not jump the gun, folks," said Christopher Andersen, author of "The King."

"Kate is undergoing cancer, and it’s perfectly understandable that she’s out of the picture for the moment," he shared. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kate will return to public life once she’s satisfied that she’s done everything her doctors have told her to do to defeat her illness."

"Kate is all about her family, but she is also all about duty to her country," Andersen continued. "She is keenly aware of the roles she plays as Princess of Wales, the future queen, wife of a future king and mother to a future monarch. Kate didn’t spend 10 years waiting to land her prince so that she could eventually recede into the shadows."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding the recent report.

During an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 5, Prince William was asked by a veteran if Kate was "getting any better," People magazine reported.

"Yes," the Prince of Wales replied, as quoted by the outlet. "She’d have loved to be here today."

Andersen argued that Kensington Palace, which handles the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales, could immediately squash "rampant speculation" and provide the public with more updates on her condition. It’s currently unknown whether the 42-year-old will attend Trooping the Colour on June 15.

"If she can’t make it to Trooping the Colour because of the side effects of chemotherapy, then say it now," said Andersen. "Saying she’s skipping the rehearsal isn’t enough. Don’t keep everyone hanging, because that gives rise to absurd statements like ‘we may never see her again.’"

The insider also claimed to Us Weekly that Kate is currently "reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace recently confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales will not attend the traditional Colonel's Review to take the salute on June 8. Instead, she will continue to focus on her recovery.

The princess announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

William has since returned to public duties, along with other members of the royal family. The 41-year-old recently went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

When asked about the recent report about the princess, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di for Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital, "This is not true."

"The palace and people close to Catherine are not having these types of conversations," Schofield said. "Everyone is in high spirits… The palace is sticking to its original message that Catherine is going through the process of preventative chemotherapy and will return once her doctors give their approval, and she is feeling 100%."

"Anyone that has experienced cancer in their personal life knows it’s incredibly unfair for us to demand to see this woman so quickly after her revelation," Schofield continued. "Cancer is a roller coaster full of good days and bad days, but stability is not guaranteed. We need to give her the space that she asked for to heal. People who have access to the princess are not repeating things about her private healing… There are too few people in the know. Anyone who talks will be sniffed out immediately."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that "nobody but William and Kate know the truth."

"I have no doubt she will reappear in suitable roles as she has always enjoyed being seen participating in good causes," he said. "The hardest part to overcome is not overshadowing her father-in-law, King Charles, or his wife, Queen Camilla. As seen in the past, tensions rise if someone who is a former commoner is seen to be more popular."

It was previously reported that the Princess of Wales was briefed on a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. It urges businesses to invest in families with young children.

Christian Guy, executive director for the foundation, told BBC News that their work was "rolling on" as the princess "recovers," adding that the royal was "excited" about their new campaign.

Early childhood has been a special focus of the princess, and she started the foundation in 2021.

Schofield previously told Fox News Digital that Kate was also keeping busy behind palace doors.

"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," she said.

"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind... I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."

KATE MIDDLETON UNLIKELY TO ATTEND TROOPING THE COLOUR, FEELS 'NO PRESSURE' TO MAKE ROYAL RETURN: EXPERT

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment." She said she had told her three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But, for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."