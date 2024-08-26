Kate Middleton makes rare public appearance at Scottish church amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance as she continues her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Princess of Wales was seen arriving at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate on Sunday. The 42-year-old was being driven by her husband, Prince William. The couple was also reportedly accompanied by their eldest child, Prince George.

According to the U.K.’s DailyMail, the trio later joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son James Wessex.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON USED SECRET CODE NAMES TO ESCAPE FOR ROMANTIC GETAWAYS

The arrival marked Middleton’s first public appearance in over a month. She looked happy and added some flair to her look with a feathered hat.

The royal family traditionally spends the rest of the summer months together in private at Balmoral Castle. Queen Elizabeth II loved the sprawling, 50,000-acre estate, calling it her "paradise in the highlands," according to Perthnow, an Australian website.

England’s longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

In addition to the Scottish retreat, it has been reported that Kate, William and their three children will spend time together before school begins at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk.

Kensington Palace recently announced that William will return to public duties on Sept. 5 in London. The 42-year-old will attend the "Homelessness: Reframed" exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery.

In March, Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement came after relentless speculation on social media ever since January when she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

At the time, the British royal requested "time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The princess later admitted in a personal letter that "there are good days and bad days." She also expressed her desire to attend "a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Kate went on to attend Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon a month later. She skipped Garter Day, Royal Ascot and a Japan state visit to the U.K.

"These days, Kate is playing a waiting game – following doctor’s orders religiously and praying that future tests will show the chemo has done its job," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a stressful, debilitating time for Kate, magnified that much more by the fact that the world is holding its breath along with her," Andersen added.

Andersen told Fox News Digital that Middleton has been quietly keeping busy behind palace doors while relying on her family for support during tough days.

"Kate occasionally focuses on causes she has long championed – mental health awareness, for example," Andersen claimed. "She has also been spotted running errands, usually with her mother. But Kate’s main job right now is making sure her three children are spending their summer holiday the way they always do – swimming, horseback riding and playing with her cousins at Anmer Hall, their country home on the grounds of Sandringham."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When she is feeling up to it, Kate cooks and bakes for the family," Andersen continued. "She plays cards and board games – Scrabble is their favorite – with William and the children… Since she is now forced by circumstance to stick close to home, Kate has been looking back at some of her work as a photographer… She is sending a message of hope and optimism out to the world."

Andersen pointed out that the family would make their annual pilgrimage to Balmoral.

"Kate is determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t get cheated out of summer fun because of their mother’s medical issues," said Andersen. "That’s just the kind of person she is."