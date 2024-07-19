Kate Middleton and Prince William looking to hire new staff member with special skill set

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a job opening in their ranks — if you have the right qualifications.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring a new assistant private secretary for Wales and the U.K., according to the job description posted online.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," the post began.

"The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales."

Among the other job requirements, like excellent communication and organizational skills, knowledge of Welsh culture and language is key.

"You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business," the description states.

"Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable."

Welsh is a famously tricky language to learn and master. According to the country’s official tourism site, Welsh is the oldest language in Britain, dating back over 4,000 years. Over a quarter of the 3.136 million members of the country’s population speak the language, and it can be heard on radio and TV programs and read in newspapers and street signs throughout the country.

King Charles III learned Welsh leading up to his investiture ceremony when he formally became Prince of Wales in 1969 after first receiving the title when he was 9.

Prince William was named the new Prince of Wales, with Kate becoming the Princess of Wales as his wife, when King Charles took the throne in 2022.

The titles, traditionally given to the heir apparent of the monarch, were bestowed one day after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

Like his father, Prince William was working on learning the language.

Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple during their first visit to Wales after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, told People magazine that William "talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do."

The titles were made official a few months later in February.

The announcement in The Gazette, the country’s official public record, said, "In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER."

The Letters of Patent are, according to the Royal Collection Trust, "an open document from the Sovereign, which can be used to express the Sovereign’s will, for example to confer an office or create a new peerage."

There are no plans for Prince William to receive an investiture ceremony like his father, according to a 2022 BBC report.