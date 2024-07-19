Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Middleton and Prince William looking to hire new staff member with special skill set

The Princess of Wales recently shared a work-related social media post following her Wimbledon appearance

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis Video

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett reports on Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attending Trooping the Colour.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a job opening in their ranks — if you have the right qualifications.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring a new assistant private secretary for Wales and the U.K., according to the job description posted online.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," the post began.

"The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales."

Prince William and Kate Middleton posing together

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking to hire an assistant private secretary with a focus on the candidate knowing the Welsh language. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES NEW MESSAGE EMBRACING HEALING POWERS OF NATURE

Among the other job requirements, like excellent communication and organizational skills, knowledge of Welsh culture and language is key.

"You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business," the description states.

"Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable."

Welsh is a famously tricky language to learn and master. According to the country’s official tourism site, Welsh is the oldest language in Britain, dating back over 4,000 years. Over a quarter of the 3.136 million members of the country’s population speak the language, and it can be heard on radio and TV programs and read in newspapers and street signs throughout the country.

A bilingual road sign at Chepsto in Wales

A bilingual road sign at Chepstow in Wales. (Barry Batchelor/PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Charles III learned Welsh leading up to his investiture ceremony when he formally became Prince of Wales in 1969 after first receiving the title when he was 9.

Prince William was named the new Prince of Wales, with Kate becoming the Princess of Wales as his wife, when King Charles took the throne in 2022. 

The titles, traditionally given to the heir apparent of the monarch, were bestowed one day after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. 

Like his father, Prince William was working on learning the language.

Queen Elizabeth II and then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in black and white photo

The Investiture of Prince Charles at Caernarfon Castle, Caernarfon, Wales. The future monarch received the title of Prince of Wales at age 9, with the official ceremony bestowing the title on him happening when he was 20 in 1969. (Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple during their first visit to Wales after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, told People magazine that William "talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do."

The titles were made official a few months later in February.

The announcement in The Gazette, the country’s official public record, said, "In accordance with the direction of HIS MAJESTY THE KING Letters Patent have passed the Great Seal of the Realm, dated the 13th February 2023 for creating His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cornwall Rothesay and Cambridge, Earl of Carrick and Strathearn, Baron of Renfrew, Baron Carrickfergus, K.G., K.T., Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, PRINCE OF WALES and EARL OF CHESTER."

Prince William and Kate Middleton in a crowd of people waving Welsh flags

Prince William and Middleton received the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, with a formal declaration made by King Charles III a few months later. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Letters of Patent are, according to the Royal Collection Trust, "an open document from the Sovereign, which can be used to express the Sovereign’s will, for example to confer an office or create a new peerage." 

There are no plans for Prince William to receive an investiture ceremony like his father, according to a 2022 BBC report.

Trending