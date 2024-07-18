Kate Middleton shares new message embracing healing powers of nature

Kate Middleton is slowly getting back to work, after her recent appearance at Wimbledon.

On her official Instagram that she shares with Prince William, the Princess of Wales celebrated the opening of two new gardens at the Natural History Museum of London.

"I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world," she wrote.

Middleton continued, "I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

The opening was initially teased with a post showing the announcement and the eyeball emoji on the royal Instagram.

Middleton has been a patron of the Natural History Museum of London since 2013.

On the palace’s website, it notes her patronage of the museum reflects her "interest in the natural world."

The 42-year-old took to nature in June to give a health update and announce her appearance at The Trooping the Color celebration for King Charles III on social media.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She revealed she had a few more months of chemotherapy planned, and confirmed she would be "attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

The Trooping the Color was her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

On Sunday, July 14, Middleton made her second public appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Middleton.

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.