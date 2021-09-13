Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate her brother James Middleton's wedding to Alizee Thevenet

C’est L’amour!

Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted to France Saturday for the intimate wedding of her brother James Middleton to his French love, Alizee Thevenet, Page Six can reveal.

The Cambridges and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all on hand to witness Middleton and Thevenet finally say "I do" after twice postponing their nuptials due to COVID-19.

Middleton, 34, and Thevenet, 31, a financial analyst, planned a small, family affair in the heart of France, where Alize’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, lives.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," Middleton shared via Instagram Sunday morning.

Among the guests were Kate’s parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, alongside her sister Pippa, and brother-in-law James Matthews and their two young children, Arthur and Grace.

Jean-Gabriel, a retired French diplomat who now runs a rustic inn, told the Daily Mail in January 2019: "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love."

"I know she is very happy," he added. "We keep our fingers crossed for them."

Thevenet first met Middleton, an entrepreneur and mental health advocate, when his therapy dog Ella "made a beeline" for Alizee instead of a nearby water bowl at a London sports club.

"Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back," Middleton told The Telegraph in March. "Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella.

"If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

In September 2020, he dedicated an Instagram post to his future bride, whom he says helped him through his battle with clinical depression.

"It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me … what a year it’s been!" he wrote. "Two homes lockdown … and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

The couple, who stayed at Middleton’s parents Berkshire home during the UK’s pandemic lockdown, have now left city life for good and bought a new house in the country for them and their six dogs.

As Page Six has reported, William, the future heir to the British throne, is extremely close to the Middletons and counts their support as a blessing, particularly during his most recent stressful issues with his younger brother Prince Harry amid his move to the US with wife Meghan Markle.