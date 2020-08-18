Kate Middleton’s brother James says his dog helped him cope with depression: ‘I owe Ella my life’

When it comes to James Middleton, dogs are truly man’s best friend.

Kate Middleton’s younger brother appeared on BBC’s “Sunday Morning Live” where he opened up about his struggles with depression, as well as how his dogs have helped him cope with “troubled times” in his life.

On Monday, the 33-year-old shared a clip from the interview and wrote, “Dogs don’t just change lives … they save them.”

“They’re a very, very loyal companion,” he explained in the video. “For me, during troubled times and good times, they’re my consistent.”

The entrepreneur also got candid on how Ella, a black cocker spaniel, has given him the confidence to seek help.

“I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start,” he explained. “But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness. I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn’t know that.”

PRINCESS DIANA ONCE GAVE SON PRINCE WILLIAM THIS ADVICE ABOUT FINDING LOVE

PRINCE WILLIAM RECALLS THE ONE GIFT KATE MIDDLETON WILL ‘NEVER LET’ HIM ‘FORGET’: ‘IT DIDN’T GO WELL’

In addition to Ella, Middleton is also a proud dog dad to Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

Middleton first discussed his mental health struggles in 2019 when he wrote an op-ed for the U.K.’s Daily Mail. Middleton told the outlet that he had sought treatment for depression a little more than a year ago. He also shared that his dogs provided emotional support during those trying times.

“I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends,” he reflected. “I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression. It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind.”

“Ella, particularly, has been my constant companion for 10 years and she’s been with me to all my therapy sessions,” he continued. “In her own particular way, she has kept me going. As a result, Ella and I now volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully-fledged therapy dog for PAT.”

In April of this year, Middleton announced he was launching the Paw Print Fund, an organization that aims to aid animal welfare charities.

KATE MIDDLETON ON THE 'TIPS AND TOOLS' SHE WISHES SHE'D RECEIVED AS A FIRST-TIME MOM: 'IT'S GOLD DUST'

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON DON'T VIEW THEMSELVES AS CELEBRITIES, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS: 'DUTY COMES FIRST'

“Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love from their loyal pets during this difficult time,” Middleton revealed on social media. “I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who are keeping us calm and helping us carry one!”

“With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nation's animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there [sic] amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and may be struggling to look after their pets,” he wrote. “Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed.”