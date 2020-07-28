Prince William recalls the one gift Kate Middleton will ‘never let’ him ‘forget’: ‘It didn’t go well’

Even when you're a prince, not every gift you give can be a winner.

Prince William is set to make an appearance for an upcoming episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's podcast "That Peter Crouch," in which he discloses a not-so-great gift he gave to his wife Kate Middleton.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once," the 38-year-old royal revealed, per Us Weekly. "She’s never let me forget that."

William bestowed the gift early on in their relationship. The two met in 2003 while attending St. Andrews University.

"I wrapped them. They were really nice," said the Duke of Cambridge. "I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!'"

Middleton, now 38, wasn't sold on the gift, however.

"She was looking at me going, 'They’re binoculars, what’s going on?' It didn’t go well," William said. "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

William and Middleton have proved to be quite the gift-givers in recent weeks, including for their son George, 7.

The outlet reported that for George's birthday, the royal pair hosted a camping-themed barbeque.

“[William] and Kate surprised the birthday boy with a yurt as his gift, and he received a new bicycle from Charlotte and Louis,” the insider told Us Weekly. “William wants to keep the kids busy over the summer holidays, so he’s planning to build furniture for the yurt with George.”

Similarly, William celebrated a birthday in June, and Middleton pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

"Kate made William’s favorite steak dish, while the kids had burgers," an insider said of the birthday-Father's Day combo celebration, which Middleton worked to make "extra special."

The evening was topped off with a gift of engraved cufflinks and a framed photo from their Mustique vacation, along with a bottle of Champagne.