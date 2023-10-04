Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Kate Middleton channels Taylor Swift with her signature move during royal outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Cardiff to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush to London

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

The Princess of Wales channeled her inner "Swiftie" during a royal outing. 

Princess Kate Middleton posed for photos with her hands formed in a heart shape, emulating Taylor Swift’s signature move while uplifting the Wales community, Tuesday.

"Incredible to see the contributions of the Windrush generation transcend to the present day and beyond. Young people are given a platform to be a voice of change and build friendships and community," the royal couple shared on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON LEARN FROM KING CHARLES AND PRINCESS DIANA'S MARRIAGE MISTAKES: AUTHOR

princess kate taylor swift

Kate Middleton, left, poses like Taylor Swift with her signature move during royal outing. (Getty Images)

While the royal couple honored the start of Black History Month in the U.K., they were welcomed with open arms as they stopped at the Grange Pavilion and met members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Ethnic Minority Youth Forum and Black History Cymru 365.

Prince William Princess Kate

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty Images)

As the roayl couple learned about how each organization impacted the community, they additionally paid a visit to the Fitzalan High School. 

Princess Kate

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Princess of Wales hears from pupils about the work they have been doing around Black history. (Getty Images)

"Bringing history to life at Fitzalan High School in Wales," Middleton and William posted on social media. "Great work by pupils using science, technology and the arts to explore their cultural heritage and the significance of the Windrush Generation in Tiger Bay."

KATE MIDDLETON BRACES FOR LIFE VEST MISHAP DURING FIRST ROYAL OUTING IN NEW MILITARY ROLE

Middleton stepped out in a navy blue pinstripe suit with a white top underneath and gold buttons. She completed her look with black pointed heels.

William matched his wife, as he wore a black blazer jacket and dark pants while greeting guests. 

Prince William

Prince William, Prince of Wales embraces Professor Uzo Iwobi, founder of Race Council Cymru, as he visits the Grange Pavilion to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales. (Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales embraced the Cardiff community and was seen hugging Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of Race Council Cymru.

Middleton and William additionally met members of the Cardiff Bay Warrior soccer team and played ping pong with a few young Muslim women. 

Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays table tennis during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks during the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City. (Getty Images)

Their royal visit comes after the Prince of Wales recently traveled to the U.S. for his second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

He teamed up with global leaders to continue finding solutions for climate change worldwide. William’s ambitious environmental program aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

