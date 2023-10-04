Kate Middleton channels Taylor Swift with her signature move during royal outing

The Princess of Wales channeled her inner "Swiftie" during a royal outing.

Princess Kate Middleton posed for photos with her hands formed in a heart shape, emulating Taylor Swift’s signature move while uplifting the Wales community, Tuesday.

"Incredible to see the contributions of the Windrush generation transcend to the present day and beyond. Young people are given a platform to be a voice of change and build friendships and community," the royal couple shared on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

While the royal couple honored the start of Black History Month in the U.K., they were welcomed with open arms as they stopped at the Grange Pavilion and met members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Ethnic Minority Youth Forum and Black History Cymru 365.

As the roayl couple learned about how each organization impacted the community, they additionally paid a visit to the Fitzalan High School.

"Bringing history to life at Fitzalan High School in Wales," Middleton and William posted on social media. "Great work by pupils using science, technology and the arts to explore their cultural heritage and the significance of the Windrush Generation in Tiger Bay."

Middleton stepped out in a navy blue pinstripe suit with a white top underneath and gold buttons. She completed her look with black pointed heels.

William matched his wife, as he wore a black blazer jacket and dark pants while greeting guests.

The Prince of Wales embraced the Cardiff community and was seen hugging Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of Race Council Cymru.

Middleton and William additionally met members of the Cardiff Bay Warrior soccer team and played ping pong with a few young Muslim women.

Their royal visit comes after the Prince of Wales recently traveled to the U.S. for his second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

He teamed up with global leaders to continue finding solutions for climate change worldwide. William’s ambitious environmental program aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges.